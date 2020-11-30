Sputtering equipment supplier UVAT lands new orders for panel-level packaging

Jane Wang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based UVAT Technology with its sputtering and etching equipment has obtained new orders for fan-out panel-level packaging, as well as orders for the manufacture of high-end substrates such as ABF substrates, according to industry sources.

The new orders for IC packaging and substrate production will be buoying UVAT's revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 and first-half 2021, said the sources.

UVAT has declined to comment on specific orders, but said that its deployments in the etching equipment field will start bearing fruit next year. The company expects the overall equipment revenue generated from the semiconductor industry to register rapid growth in 2021.

Also specializing in OEM services for anti-electromagnetic interference (EMI) coating for notebooks and handsets, UVAT has enjoyed robust demand for notebooks arising from the rise of stay-at-home economy in 2020. Sales of its OEM coating services have surged to 60% as a proportion of company revenue outpacing those of its equipment products, the sources indicated.

UVAT reported revenue of NT$425 million (US$14.9 million) for the first 10 months of 2020, down 36.6% on year. The company generated net profits of NT$55.91 million in the third quarter, which boosted its net income for the first three quarters of this year to NT$61.15 million. EPS for the third quarter came to NT$1.47, and arrived at NT$1.59 in the first three quarters of 2020.