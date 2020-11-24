Taiwan inductors suppliers optimistic about 4Q20

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based inductor makers, including Chilisin Electronics, are expected to enjoy a particularly strong fourth quarter in 2020, bolstered by robust shipments for both handset and non-handset applications, according to industry sources.

Chilisin has seen clear visibility for orders from handset vendors in China and South Korea for small-size molding chokes for four months ahead, the sources said, adding that 5G handsets require the use of 20-30% more molding chokes than 4G models, mainly for RF, anti-EMI (electromagnetic interference), and power supply applications.

Chilisin has also registered strong shipments of molding chokes for server, notebook, automotive and networking applications, with its capacity utilization for such segments staying at over 80%.

This year, the company has boosted its monthly capacity for large-size molding chokes to 300 million units from 280 million, and that for small-size ones to 600 million units from 500 million.

Another inductor maker Tai-Tech Advanced Electronics has also completed capacity expansion for molding chokes, mainly for notebook, desktop PC and TV applications, with monthly revenues from these segments sustaining on-year increases of over 20% since March 2020, the sources said.

Chilisin's October revenues rose 12.78% on year to NT$1.479 billion (US$51.83 million), and January-October revenues gained 9.09% on year to NT$14.389 billion.

Tai-Tech's October sales expanded 23.75% on year to NT$383 million, and January-October sales spiked 35.31% on year to NT$3.652 billion.