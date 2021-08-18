中文網
    Tai-Tech Advanced Electronics has orders visible until December 2021
    Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    Inductor and passive component maker Tai-Tech Advanced Electronics has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until December 2021, according to company president Hsieh Ming-Liang.

    In particular, shipments for orders of common-mode filters and LAN transformer modules are scheduled until the end of 2021, Hsieh said.

    Tai-Tech currently has a factory in northern Taiwan and two in eastern China. As of the end of June 2021, Tai-Tech had a total monthly production capacity of 1.80 billion multilayer chip inductors and beads, 1.67 billion wire-wound inductors, 85 million molding power inductors, 335 million common-mode filters, and LAN transformer modules.

    In view of continued strong demand, Tai-Tech will expand the total monthly production capacity for multilayer chip inductors and beads to 2.0 billion units and that for common-mode filters and LAN transformer modules to 399 million units at the end of September 2021, Hsieh noted.

    Multilayer chip inductors and beads accounted for 18.1% of first-half 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$2.958 billion (US$106 million), wire-wound inductors for 19.0%, molding power inductors for 37.3%, common-mode filters for 7.4%, LAN transformer modules for 17.7%.

    In terms of the application of products, 36% of the consolidated revenues came from PCs and peripherals, 30% from networking/communication devices, 15% from automotive components, 12% from consumer electronics, 7% from others. Shipments to OEM clients accounted for 24% of the consolidated revenues, those to own clients for 34%, and those to sales agents for 42%.

    For operation in the future, Tai-Tech will focus the application of products on automotive components used in ADAS (advanced driver assist system), telematics systems, LED automotive lighting, and battery management for electric vehicles; networking/communication devices including switches, 5G small cells and IoT; high-performance computing including servers used in cloud computing and DDR5 memories; consumer electronics including smartwatches, TWS earphones, tablets, smart speakers and wireless power chargers.

    Tai-Tech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$555.5 million for July, increasing 1.39% on month and 34.92% on year, and those of NT$3.514 billion for January-July, growing 43.39% on year.

    Tai-Tech Advanced Electronics: Financial report, 2Q21 (NT$m)

    Amount

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H21 amount

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    1,584

    15.30%

    36.29%%

    2,958

    45.10%

    Gross margin

    34.39%

    up 1.04pp

    down 1.06pp

    33.90%

    up 0.44pp

    Operating profit

    360.3

    42.83%

    34.89%

    612.5

    48.49%

    Net profit

    344.6

    49.23%

    47.26%

    575.5

    54.20%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    3.48

    6.06

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

    Bits + chips Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    automotive electronics
