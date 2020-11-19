UMC reportedly in talks to buy Toshiba 8-inch fabs

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Toshiba is in talks to sell two 8-inch wafer fabs to Taiwan's United Microelectronics (UMC), according to a media report.

The two 8-inch fabs are located in Oita (Oita prefecture, southwest Japan) and Kitakami (Iwate prefecture, northeast Japan), reported the Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, quoting unspecified sources.

The talks are still at the initial stage, the report indicated.

UMC is looking at aging and idle 8-inch wafer fabs for acquisitions, company co-president SC Chien was quoted as saying in previous reports. The pure-play foundry has been running its 8-inch fabs at full capacity utilization, with clear order visibility extended through 2021.