Toshiba says no decision yet for fab sale

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Toshiba, in the wake of a recent report revealing it is seeking to sell fabs to Taiwan's United Microelectronics (UMC), has said there have been "no definitive decisions."

"As announced on September 29, 2020, we are considering restructuring measures in addition to personnel measures, and these will be implemented as necessary, in order to establish a solid business structure," Toshiba said November 19, in response to the Nikkan Kogyo Shinbun's report about the Japanese chip vendor negotiating the fab sale with the Taiwanese foundry house. "However, no definitive decisions have been made as of today."

"We continue to focus on the discrete semiconductor business, and on analog integrated circuits and microcontroller units for motor control, where we can expect to see synergies with discrete devices," Toshiba said.

Toshiba announced previously plans to dissolve its system LSI business, with an estimated 770 employees set to be affected.

Toshiba is reportedly negotiating the sale of subsidiary Japan Semiconductor's Iwate and Oita Operations to UMC.

UMC disclosed recently its board of directors has authorized company chairman Stan Hung to tender, bid, negotiate and/or sign related documents for potential investments that could be developed for UMC's long-term growth.