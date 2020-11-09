SAS has over 90% of 3Q20 revenues from GlobalWafers

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar wafer and cell maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) had 91.07% of its third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues come from its subsidiary GlobalWafers, a semiconductor wafer supplier, according to industry sources.

SAS posted third-quarter consolidated sales of NT$15.379 billion (US$530 million) and net profit of NT$1.672 billion. SAS holds a 51.17% stake in GlobalWafers, which contributed NT$1.734 billion to the parent's third-quarter net profit, the sources said.

For the first three quarters of 2020, SAS recorded consolidated revenues of NT$45.695 billion, gross margin of 34.39%, and net profit of NT$4.573 billion.

SAS's consolidated revenues of NT$5.077 billion for October decreased 8.05% sequentially but increased 2.80% on year, and those of NT$50.772 billion for January-October slipped 8.03% on year.