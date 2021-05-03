Industry alliance crucial to SiC advancement in Taiwan, says Actron chair

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan has lagged behind world leaders by 20-30 years in the development of third-generation semiconductor materials including silicon carbide (SiC) and must use more collective forces to accelerate the advancement in the segment, according to MK Lu, chairman of automotive diode maker Actron Technology.

Lu, speaking at the inauguration ceremony for Taiwan Compound Semiconductor Alliance, said that he hopes more manufacturers will join the alliance to build a strong ecosystem covering diverse aspects ranging from equipment, materials, and epi wafers to wafer foundry and terminal applications.

China has decided to invest CNY4 trillion (US$618.24 billion), and Japan CNY10 trillion (US$91.19 billion), in the development of new-generation compound semiconductors, said Lu, who is also honorary chairman of Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS).

He expressed hopes that Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Economic Affairs can inject more resources to help the industry root deeper and catch up with world leaders.

Under Lu's efforts, SAS has acquired stakes in GaAs foundry Advanced Wireless Semiconductor (AWSC) and is also joining forces with AWSC, GlobalWafers, Actron and epi wafer foundry Episil Holding to build high-capacity SiC MOSFET and IGBT components for automotive applications.

Lu said Actron will be ramping up production capacity for SiC MOSFETs in 2022-2023 for use in hybrid vehicles with 48V and 80V power systems, and will continue to roll out with partners silicon-based IGBT modules with 600V, 750V and 1,200 V in power capacity as well as related SiC IGBT offerings for future pure electric vehicles (BEV).

Lu continued that both Win Semiconductors and AWSC can tap deeper into the higher-end field of high-frequency RF chips foundry for 5G and even 6G wireless communication applications.

Lu also noted SAS silicon wafer subsidiary GlobalWafers has been also engaged in the compound semiconductor sector for eight years, starting with production of 4-inch N-type conductive SiC wafers in cooperation with Win Semi and now able to produce 6-inch conductive and semi-insulated offerings.

Lu continued that GlobalWafers has also teamed up with US-based GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) to forge a new supply source of 6-inch SiC wafers, which are manufactured from bulk SiC crystal produced by GTAT.