Green energy
URE, Motech see increased March revenues
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Solar cell and PV module makers United Renewable Energy (URE) and Motech Industries have reported March consolidated revenues of NT$1.467 billion (US$51.7 million) and NT$469.4 million, respectively, the former increasing 114.31% sequentially and 21.39% on year and the latter growing 38.80% sequentially and 55.06% on year.

Solar wafer and cell maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has reported consolidated sales of NT$6.184 billion rising 24.71% sequentially and 9.07% on year.

PV makers: Consolidated revenues, 1Q21 (NT$m)

Company

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

URE

3,005

10.65%

0.61%

Motech

639.4

(26.67%)

44.34%

SAS

16,052

2.23%

5.07%

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

