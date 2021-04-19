URE, Motech see increased March revenues

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Solar cell and PV module makers United Renewable Energy (URE) and Motech Industries have reported March consolidated revenues of NT$1.467 billion (US$51.7 million) and NT$469.4 million, respectively, the former increasing 114.31% sequentially and 21.39% on year and the latter growing 38.80% sequentially and 55.06% on year.

Solar wafer and cell maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has reported consolidated sales of NT$6.184 billion rising 24.71% sequentially and 9.07% on year.

PV makers: Consolidated revenues, 1Q21 (NT$m) Company Amount Q/Q Y/Y URE 3,005 10.65% 0.61% Motech 639.4 (26.67%) 44.34% SAS 16,052 2.23% 5.07%

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021