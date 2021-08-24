中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 24, 2021
    20:25
    cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    SAS aims at 100% renewable energy for power use in 2050
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer and solar cell maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), in line with Taiwan's goal of attaining zero carbon emissions in 2050, aims to have renewable energy take up 100% of its total power consumption by its factories and business bases around the world in 2050, according to company chairperson Doris Hsu.

    SAS will progressively increase use of renewable energy to reach the goal, with the proportion of total power consumption for renewable energy targeted at 20% in 2030, 35% in 2035 and 50% in 2040.

    SAS will hike efficiency in energy use through improving and adding equipment, set up rooftop PV systems at its factories to generate electricity for own use, purchase renewable energy from outside sources, purchase carbon emission trading credit to offset carbon emissions.

    SAS has reported second-quarter 2021 net profit of NT$4.052 billion (US$145 million), a quarterly record.

    SAS: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$b)

    2Q21

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H21

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    17.183

    7.05%

    14.26%

    33.235

    9.63%

    Gross margin

    34.04%

    0.37pp

    (1.17pp)

    33.86%

    (0.26pp)

    Operating profit

    4.314

    8.91%

    6.84%

    8.275

    6.86%

    Net profit

    4.052

    46.33%

    27.74%

    6.821

    14.47%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    3.61

    6.11

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

    Categories
    Alternative energy Green energy Solar
    Tags
    renewable energy SAS
    Companies
    Sino-American Silicon Products
    Related stories
    Jun 23
    Actron to see SiC MOSFET validated by European carmakers in 3Q21
    Mar 22
    SAS, Motech report profits in 2020
    Nov 9
    SAS has over 90% of 3Q20 revenues from GlobalWafers
    Aug 7, 2020
    SAS, AWSC team up for GaN components
    Jun 24, 2020
    SAS sees fruition of non-operating investment
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 09:26
    Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 status at device level
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Friday 20 August 2021
    Skkynet combines safety and efficiency by building a secure network-connected industrial system
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023