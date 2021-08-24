SAS aims at 100% renewable energy for power use in 2050

Solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer and solar cell maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), in line with Taiwan's goal of attaining zero carbon emissions in 2050, aims to have renewable energy take up 100% of its total power consumption by its factories and business bases around the world in 2050, according to company chairperson Doris Hsu.

SAS will progressively increase use of renewable energy to reach the goal, with the proportion of total power consumption for renewable energy targeted at 20% in 2030, 35% in 2035 and 50% in 2040.

SAS will hike efficiency in energy use through improving and adding equipment, set up rooftop PV systems at its factories to generate electricity for own use, purchase renewable energy from outside sources, purchase carbon emission trading credit to offset carbon emissions.

SAS has reported second-quarter 2021 net profit of NT$4.052 billion (US$145 million), a quarterly record.

SAS: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$b) 2Q21 Q/Q Y/Y 1H21 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 17.183 7.05% 14.26% 33.235 9.63% Gross margin 34.04% 0.37pp (1.17pp) 33.86% (0.26pp) Operating profit 4.314 8.91% 6.84% 8.275 6.86% Net profit 4.052 46.33% 27.74% 6.821 14.47% Net EPS (NT$) 3.61 6.11

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021