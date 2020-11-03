Shenzhen-based Laibao to build 8.5G LCD fab

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Shenzhen-based Laibao High-Tech has struck a deal with the local government in Wuhan, Hebei province to build an 8.5G LCD fab in its Donghu New Technology Development Zone, according to a company announcement.

The planned CNY11.5 billion (US$1.719 billion) 8.5G line will have a capacity of 60,000 substrates per month utilizing IPS TFT and Oxide TFT technologies, said the company.

It also said that it will roll out panels targeting applications including notebooks, automotive, industrial control, medical care and PID (public information display) devices.

It will expand the fab's capacity to 80,000 substrates with an additional investment of CNY1.5 billion later. The newly added facilities will also enable it to roll out 2.5 million LCD modules a month.

Laibao, which currently focuses on producing ITO (indium tin oxide) glass, color filters, capacitive touch panels and small-size LCD panels, generated revenues of CNY4.621 billion in the first three quarters of 2020, with net profit of CNY316 million.