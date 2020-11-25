Bits + chips
Walsin suspends production at Malaysia plant due to coronavirus
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Several employees at Walsin Technology's Malaysia plant have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Taiwan-based passive component supplier to suspend operations at the plant.

Walsin informed recently its clients the company has to suspend operations at the Malaysia plant for three weeks to conduct coronavirus related inspections for all other employees there, according to Taiwanese media reports.

Walsin in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) confirmed that the company is conducting COVID-19 related inspections for all employees at the Malaysia plant and expects the results of their tests after three days. Walsin said it will apply for a permission from the local authority to reopen the plant after the inspections complete.

Walsin's Malaysia plant supplies mainly chip resistors for automotive electronics.

