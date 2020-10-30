PSI, Kinik secure stable orders from TSMC

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Phoenix Silicon International (PSI) and Kinik, providers of silicon wafer reclaim services, have both obtained orders from TSMC for 5nm and more advanced process manufacturing, according to industry sources.

Along with equipment and materials suppliers including All Ring Tech, Foxsemicon Integrated Technology, Grand Process Technology, Gudeng Precision Industrial and Marketech International and Scientech, PSI and Kinik are among TSMC's suppliers set to enjoy stable orders from the foundry in 2021, the sources indicated.

PSI has been ramping up shipments of reclaimed wafers for orders placed by foundries, mainly TSMC, while experiencing a slowdown in orders for wafer thinning services, the sources said. PSI has seen the visibility of orders from TSMC stretched through next year, the sources continued.

Stable orders from TSMC have also buoyed Kinik's wafer reclaim business, said the sources, adding that Kinik is also expected to see its profits pick up at a gradual pace next year. Kinik also specializes in diamond disks, but shipments of the segment are affected negatively by a cutback in orders from US- and Japan-based memory vendors, according to the sources.