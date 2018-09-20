YMTC set to volume produce 64-layer 3D NAND chips in 2019

Siu Han, Shenzhen; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) is set to enter volume production of 64-layer 3D NAND flash memory in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to company CEO Simon Yang.

YMTC will be dedicated to pursuing profit growth, and has no intention of disrupting the NAND chip market, Yang indicated.

YMTC started installing equipment at its Wuhan fab in April 2018, when the company introduced its first 3D NAND flash production line that entered production later in the year. YMTC's 32-layer 3D NAND technology is pretty mature, said Yang, adding that the process has been involved in production for small-volume orders.

Given its more competitive cost structure, YMTC's next-generation 64-layer 3D NAND technology will be the company's focus, Yang noted. The company has also developed its own 3D NAND technology, dubbed Xtacking, with the availability of engineering samples, Yang said.

YMTC's Xtacking technology was unveiled at the Flash Memory Summit in the US in August.

Yang pointed out that YMTC's R&D staff is "dedicated and honest." Only innovation can contribute positively to China's memory industry development, Yang said.

The launch of 64-layer 3D NAND process technology will enable YMTC's product gross margin to turn positive from negative, Yang indicated. The company expects its monthly production capacity to hit 100,000 wafers after moving 64-layer 3D NAND technology to volume production, according to Yang.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Wuhan, YMTC is invested jointly by Tsinghua Unigroup, China's National IC Industry Investment Fund and Hubei Local IC Funds. YMTC developed its first 3D NAND flash chip in 2017.