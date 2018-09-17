Huawei heats up competition in sub-CNY1,500 smartphone segment in China

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Huawei has ushered in a new round of competition in the sub-CNY1,500 (US$218) smartphone market in China by introducing its Honor 8X series devices recently, starting at CNY1,399.

The Honor 8X series comes with two variants: 8X and 8X Max. The 8X has a 6.5-inch display and the Max comes with a 7.12-inch display. The Honor 8X sports a HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, while its larger sibling features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 inside.

In the sub-CNY1,500 smartphone market segment in China, there are two major ranges - the CNY1,300-1,500 segment and the CNY500-600 one, with the top-tier brands including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, keen to target the former, said the sources.

As a result, Huawei's pricing strategy for the Honor 8X devices will put pressure on Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, added the sources.

Since the 8X and 8X Max also boast high price/performance ratios, the rollouts of the new Honor smartphones are designed to maintain Huawei's leading market position in China, commented the sources.

Including overseas sales, Huawei aims to ship over 20 million units of 8X devices, indicated the sources.