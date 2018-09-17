China handset makers becoming mainstream brands

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The leading group of smartphone brands in China, including Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, have actually become the mainstream vendors in the global market recently as they have greatly increased the economies of scale of their production capacity and implemented more effective product positioning strategies.

Vendors in the leading group have almost adopted similar strategies to reach their goals: committing heavily in capital for product roadmaps and marketing, rolling out innovative and yet competitive flagship models to tap the high-end segment, and expanding overseas sales aggressively.

Huawei has launched its P20 Pro with a Leica triple-camera unit that incorporates a 40-megapixel RGB lens, a 20-megapixel monochrome lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

It can be said that Huawei actually created a style of its own by the roll-out of the P20 Pro. While highlighting the differentiation by using its own in-house-developed application processors, the flagship model also demonstrates a high level of integrity of its functionalities and hardware specifications.

In line with the debut of the triple-camera phone, Huawei also has set aside a global budget to promote its brand image and push the momentum for the new model. The strategy has been so far successful, as it has created a sales boom for the phone and has also inspired other brands to follow suit.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei consumer business group, has claimed that Huawei aims to ship 200 million handsets in 2018, having shipped over 100 million units as of mid-July in the year. And the company's goal is to ramp up the shipments to 250 million in 2019 and over 300 million in 2020.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has reported revenues of CNY45.236 billion (US$6.579 billion) for the second quarter of 2018, increasing 68.3% from a year earlier. Of the total revenues, overseas sales surged 151.7% on year to CNY16.412 billion in the quarter, or 36.3% of total sales. Second-quarter net profits were CNY14.633 billion.

Xiaomi was tied with Samsung as the top smartphone vendor in India in the second quarter of 2018, with each shipping 9.9 million smartphones there, according to Canalys.

Additionally, Xiaomi was among the top-five smartphone vendors in a total of 25 markets in the second quarter of 2018.

With much fanfare, Oppo announced its Oppo Find X flagship in The Louvre Museum in Paris in mid-June 2018. In addition to a standard version, there was a variant dubbed Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition.

Major features of the Find X include a 6.42-inch curved all-screen display, a 3D structured light sensor which supports AI functionality, and a dual-track periscope mechanism for its pop-up camera.

Not only international brands but also Taiwan-based smartphone vendors such as HTC and Asustek Computer are also feeling the pinch resulting from the high-profile marketing approach adopted by China's rival vendors.

HTC and Asustek are struggling for survival in the smartphone market.