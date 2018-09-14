Smartphone vendors looking for new thermal management solutions for 5G phones

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

While preparing to launch 5G-enabled smartphones in the first half of 2019, most major handset vendors are reportedly seeking new thermal management solutions in response to heat dissipation requirements under high-speed 5G environments, according to industry sources.

Android phone makers, including Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, are apparently more keen than Apple on the development of 5G phones, and reportedly have approached related suppliers for sampling of new thermal management solutions, said the sources.

Huawei has said that it plans to release commercial 5G solutions and 5G chips in March 2019 and then 5G-enabled smartphones in June. Additionally, Huawei's sub-brand Honor product line is also scheduled to launch its first 5G model with total solutions in 2019.

While Huawei will use its own Kirin processors for its 5G models, Lenovo and Xiaomi both will utilize Qualcomm's 5G chips for their next-generation smartphones. Lenovo, Xiaomi and Oppo all aim to become the first-wave of 5G smartphone suppliers.

And there have been speculations that Huawei will use metal heat spreaders as the solution for its 5G phones, and Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi all will utilize heat pipes, the sources noted.

In line with 5G roadmaps of these Android handset makers, a number of Taiwan-based cooling module companies, including Auras Technology, Chaun-Choung Technology (CCI) and Taisol Electronics, have reportedly landed thermal solution orders, or have begun delivering related new samples to clients, said the sources.

Auras has said it plans to expand its production capacity for heat spreaders and will also shift its previous production lines for server heat spreaders to roll out more models for smartphone applications.

Taisol also plans to raise new funds from a capital expansion project in order to finance its plans to ramp up its heat pipe production capacity to five million units a month in the first quarter of 2019 from 2.55 million units currently.

Taisol chairman Yu Ching-sung believes that heap pipe solutions, which have seen their ASPs drop to US$0.5 per unit, will be more competitive than those of heat spreaders, which are currently available at US$2-3 per unit.

Photo: Digitimes file photo