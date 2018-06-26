Eyeing the top notch of the FPD industry: Q&A with Tianma president Sun Yongmao

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

For the small- and medium-size panel industry, China's Tianma Microelectronics is definitely a star that outshone Japan Display (JDI) to become the world's largest supplier of LTPS panels in the fourth quarter of 2017. It currently also is the top vendor of all-screen handset panels that global handset vendors are eager to adopt for their latest devices. Tianma began it LCD TFT business with a-Si technology in 1983 and has since achieved significant results in the LTPS sector. Now, it has kicked off volume production of rigid OLED panels at the first-phase facilities of its 6G fab, with plans to move to the second phase targeting flexible OLED panels.

Sun Yongmao, president of Tianma Microelectronics, talked about the company's roadmaps for its a-Si, LTPS and OLED platforms and other plans for mini LED, automotive display, printing OLED and other technologies in a recent interview with Digitimes.

Q: Can you talk about Tianma's current business operations as it has seen great growth momentum recently?

A: Established since 1983, we have been in operations for 35 years. And recently, we have evolved through three major phases of developments. Firstly, year 2008 marked the beginning of a technology transition period in which we stepped into the TFT industry utilizing a-Si technology; the second phase, which began in 2011, was a period of steady growth for our TFT business, during which we kicked off the LTPS business, achieving significant results in technology development; year 2015 was the beginning of a fast growing period which has seen our revenues expand exponentially while also venturing into OLED segment.

Our revenues expanded 17.2-fold in the latest 10 years, representing a CAGR of 39% for the period with significant growth in earnings. In 2017, Tianma saw its net profits surge 41.82% on year to CNY807 million (US$124.06 million), as its revenues rallied 30.51% to CNY14.013 billion.

Our business performance was in the best scenario in 2017. According to IHS Markit, Tianma ranked second in global shipments of LTPS panels in the second quarter of 2017, and then outraced Japan Display (JDI) to become the number one supplier in the segment in the fourth quarter of the year.

Tianma's revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were up 47% over a year earlier, which indicates that we led peer companies in terms of revenue growth. We have also continued to maintain our leaderships in a number of key market segments, including smart end market, automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT)/new applications.

For shipments of smartphone panels, Tianma has ranked first for two consecutive quarters globally in the LTPS segment and is also the top vendor of LCD all-screen panels.

With regard to all-screen handset panels, Tianma's shipments accounted for 26% of global shipments in 2017, making it the largest maker of all-screen handset panels worldwide. Furthermore, the penetration rate of Tianma's all-screen panels reached 40% in 2017 as we have been able to meet the needs of our clients for the launch of new products. We launched our second generation all-screen panels in the first half of 2018 and plan to roll out the third generation in the second half of the year.

For automotive applications, Tianma currently ranked second in global shipments of dashboard display products, and one out of five dashboard displays in use worldwide is supplied by Tianma. Our company is also currently the largest maker of LCD automotive panels in China.

In 2014, our shipments of automotive panels (front-end use only) reached 2.8 million units, accounting for 3% share worldwide; we managed to ramp up our shipments to 15.6 million units, or a 12% share, in 2017, which represented a CAGR 77% for the three-year period.

We believe the growth momentum of the automotive display market in the future will focus on high-resolution, medium- to large-size CID (central information display) products. In addition, the penetration rate of automotive LTPS panels will also increase.

Tianma is currently also the second largest supplier of industrial panels, including those for medical, aviation entertainment, navigation and smart home applications. And it is also developing new products for IoT and other new applications such as AR/VR, drone and robotic devices.

Q: As Tianma has three major technology platforms - a-Si, LTPS and OLED, what are your deployments for each sector?

A: For the a-Si technology, we are working on transformation, aiming to focus on production for automotive, industrial control and differentiated smartphone applications. We have also set up a specialized display business unit focusing on upgrading a-Si production lines and ramping up manufacturing capability to adapt to ever-changing product specifications.

In the LTPS segment, we have continued our efforts to maintain our leading position in the sector, while focusing on production for high-end smartphone and notebook applications, as well as for automotive applications.

Since 2007, we have been able to respond to market trends by switching our production lines to all-screen panels, and the production capacity utilization rates of our 5.5G and 6G fabs have been at high levels. Furthermore, we also aim to move forward to develop LTPS panels for high-end notebook and automotive displays.

Meanwhile, we are trying to make breakthroughs in the OLED technology, focusing specially on reaching volume production for brand vendors. For rigid OLED panels, Tianma built a mid-range 4.5G trial production line in 2010 which rolled out its first product in January 2011. Then we set up a 5.5G line in Shanghai in 2013 that began to produce OLED panels for brand clients in 2015. And since the first quarter of 2018, we are ready to move into volume production of Full HD+ all-screen panels.

For flexible OLED panels, we began the first-phase construction of our 6G OLED fab in Wuhan in 2015, which successfully taped out rigid and flexible panels in April 2017, paving the way for volume production in June 2018. Meanwhile, we have signed a collaborative agreement with the Wuhan city government to proceed with the second-phase expansion project of the 6G fab targeting flexible panels.

Total investments for the first-phase 6G OLED plant reached CNY12 billion, and it requires a capital input of CNY14.5 billion for the second-phase. The combined capacity of flexible OLED panels of the first- and second-phase projects will reach 37,500 substrates a month.

Q: While Tianma's business performance has showed significant growth recently, what will be the focus of your future strategies for sustained growth?

A: We have mapped out a "4421" strategy aiming to deepen our deployments in four core markets (smart mobile devices, automotive, industrial and IoT/new applications) by optimizing our four evolving technologies (a-Si, LTPS, OLED and other innovative technologies) that are empowered by our strengths in both software and hardware capabilities to pursue an ultimate and single goal of achieving the leading market position in the FPD industry.

In terms of business ratio, applications for smart mobile end devices currently account for 70% of our total sales, and industrial and automotive applications take up the remaining 30%. While our overall production capacity and equity investments are still growing, we expect smart mobile device applications to still account for 60-70% of total sales in the near future and other applications to make up the rest of 30-40%.

While we are enhancing our global deployments through our consumer and specialized display business units in order to get closer with clients, we are expanding our R&D expenses, which totaled CNY1.6 billion in 2017 with a CAGR of 42.7% for the 2010-2017 period. During the same period, the R&D expenses as a portion of total revenues grew a CAGR of 14%.

As to date, we have applied for a total of 9,629 patents and also licensed out a total of 5,606 patents, of which 45.6% are overseas licensing. The number of new patent applications has increased over 20% on year in the latest three years with patent applications related to in-cell touch and all-screen panels topping all peer companies.

Q: How does Tianma see the development of new technologies such as mini LED?

A: We have been paying close attention to the development of mini LED as we believe it can pair with LTPS technology to improve the performance of display products. In addition to applying the mini LED technology to the handset sector, we also aim to focus on the automotive panel segment, and are cooperating with our clients on joint efforts. We believe it will still take some time before pushing mini LED into commercialization.

However, from a long-term point of view, most industry observers believe mini LED is likely to be a sort of transitional product as it is more difficult for production technologically but with relatively higher production cost, and thus will limit its applications.

For applying mini LED backlit on 5.5- and 6-inch handset panels, the backlight cost is likely to increase US$5-10 per unit, and therefore we believes that it will be unable to receive significant results for large-scale applications if mini LED technology fails to make progress on cost down.

Q: How do you deal with the challenge of continued drops of rigid OLED panel prices, while also looking for new applications for flexible OLED whose production costs still remain relatively high?

A: We set up a medium-scale OLED trial production line in Shanghai in 2010 and since then we have accumulated a handful of expertise. In comparison, rigid OLED panels currently do not have advantage over LTPS models in terms of price/performance ratio. But we believe the OLED industry can focus on flexible products, leveraging the manufacturing and technology bases built on the production of rigid OLED.

Q: How do you assess the developments of all-screen and notch-type smartphones? Would the slower-than-expected sales of Apple's iPhone X affect China's massive investments in the OLED sector?

A: Overall, the penetration rate of 18:9 all-screen smartphone has grown significantly, and is also moving toward even higher screen-to-body ratios such as 21:9. In this respect, Tianma has the ability to cope with customer demand to roll out correspondent products.

We have noticed that sales of iPhone X have been lower than expected. But whether China's panel makers will continue to make investments in OLED will be determined by the makers themselves, as well as the investment environments, and the willingness of local governments to continue to support the industry.

Q: How do you respond to the saturating smartphone market? And what are your deployments in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector?

A: It is true that the global smartphone market is getting saturated but there have also been some structural changes. In our recent exchanges of views with our clients, some clients believe that there are still significant potential in different regional markets such as in India and Indonesia. So, there will be continued growth momentum in different regional markets.

As for the AI opportunity, this market segment is relatively diverse. Tianma has been cooperating with global brands of smart home devices and AI-based smart speakers for years, rolling out multiple products in mass volumes and has served as core suppliers of these partners.

Q: Are there still major technology barriers for China's panel makers as compared with rival companies in Korea and Japan in terms of manufacturing technology?

A: In our opinion, we believe that the LCD manufacturing technology is getting mature, which is demonstrated by Korea panel makers' moves away from the LCD market. In terms of competitiveness, technology is one side of the aspect, and the other side concerns the pace of market response and cost structure.

Technologically, China's panel makers are now comparable to their rivals in Korea and Japan. But from the point of view of market response, Tianma is now actually leading in terms of product mix and service ability. In other words, the core competitiveness of today's LCD panel makers does not manifest only in technology but also in the integrated ability to respond to customer demand.

Q: What is the major focus of your deployment in the automotive display market?

A: Firstly, we are establishing a global distribution network. There are a number of large-scale companies in the auto industry from Europe, the US, Japan, Korea and China. Since those large-scale auto companies have set up R&D centers in Germany, Singapore, the US and other areas, we are moving in tandem with those automakers to establish management offices in the markets where those R&D centers are located.

In doing so, we can communicate with those automakers directly, acknowledging their product roadmaps probably for the next five years and then we can discuss with our system suppliers in advance in order to provide needed services to automakers.

The management of the supply chain is a major challenge in the automotive display market as you have to manage the quality of upstream materials and to choose an appropriate supply chain for a designated customer. These are the areas of our focus in recent years.

We are currently the second largest vendor for dashboard displays globally, and shipments of CID products are likely to be a growth driver in the future. The development of automotive displays is following the trend of consumer electronics products, paying attention to features such as brightness, light transmittance, and low power consumption. As a result, we have begun shipping LTPS-based automotive panels to clients and those panels will be also growth drivers.

We also believe the size of automotive displays will continue to expand and the number of display products used in a car will also increase, probably reaching 10 panels.

Meanwhile, flexible and transparent display products could also be used in vehicles. You can't look at the potential of OLED panels in the automotive market in terms of the next one to two years, but rather 5-10 years. Flexible OLED panels can find way into the handset market, but the application of these panels will not be limited only to handsets when their sizes have been expanded.

Q: Since Tianma has made equity investment in Juhua Printed Display Technology, can you talk about your deployment in the printed display technology?

A: As stated in our so-called "4421" strategy, we are eyeing the development of innovative technology. Our participation in Juhua Printed Technology, an open platform for printing OLED technology, is part of our process of exploration. The prevailing printing display technology focuses on large-size display products, and will move toward small- and medium-size products along with future technology development. As a result, we will continue to pay attention to this new technology and will make investment appropriately.

Q: How do you assess the over capacity of the flat panel industry over the long-term?

A: Since the long-term price trend of consumer electronics products will continue drifting downward, many people are also bearish about the panel industry. The main reason is that when the entire display industry is in slump, panel prices will drop quickly to respond to the market trend.

But I will also point out that panel makers which focus on large-size models are more likely to be affected by business cycles. But it is not like that for makers of small- and medium-size panels because many items produced by those makers are mostly customized products which command prices depending on the layers of technology involved. As a result, you cannot evaluate an individual panel company using an industrial downturn as the gauge, particularly for small- and medium-size panel makers.

I believe that China's smartphone vendors will continue to grow robustly although the smartphone market is getting saturated. The smartphone market was actually declining in the first quarter of 2018, but many of our clients still generated good results. As a result, Tianman will continue to enjoy the advantage of being a core supplier in the smartphone sector.

Tianma president Sun Yongmao

Photo: Company