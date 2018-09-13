AUO steps into healthcare industry

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

AUO Care, a subsidiary of AU Optronics (AUO), has teamed up with Suang-Lien Elderly Center in northern Taiwan to deliver real-time IoT-based smart healthcare solutions for elderly citizens.

The collaboration is part of AUO's established policy to implement value transformation as the company moves to expand beyond its core display business into the healthcare industry to seek sustainable business opportunities, said AUO chairman Paul Peng.

The IoT-based smart healthcare solutions are based on AUO's enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to collect real-time cross-department health data and provide remote surveillance to help the healthcare institutions improve service quality and efficiency.

The number of elderly people in Taiwan is to reach 3.43 million by year-end 2018, accounting for 14.5% of total population, indicating that Taiwan is approaching an aging society, according AUO Care president Yeh Chun-cheng.

AUO Care has completed three ERP-based healthcare projects and is in talks for another 3-4 projects, Yeh revealed.

AUO chairman Paul Peng (left) signs a collaborative pact with an elderly healthcare center

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2018