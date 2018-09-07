CPT expects panel shipments to rebound in 4Q18

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) has reported flat sales performance for August, but expects revenues to pick up in the fourth quarter of 2018 on shipments of new products.

Consolidated revenues totaled NT$2.249 billion (US$73.08 million) for August, up 0.2% on month but down 29% on year.

In August, shipments of large-size panels totaled 72,000 units, down 27.4% sequentially; shipments of small-to medium-size panels reached 17.11 million units, decreasing 31.5% from the previous month.

The company expects shipments of its smartphone panels to drop slightly in the third quarter of 2018 as it has been shifting more production lines to making 18:9 all-screen profile-cut panels.

Shipments of small- to medium-size panels are set to rebound in the fourth quarter as the company will begin to ship waterdrop notch smartphone panels at the end of September or in early October, according to company sources.