Taiwan PCB firms post revenue growth in August

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based PCB manufacturers Compeq Manufacturing and Unitech Printed Circuit Board, and flexible PCB specialists Zhen Ding Technology and Flexium Interconnect have all posted sequential revenue increases in August 2018, with the latter two companies outperforming the former two in terms of growth.

Zhen Ding reported consolidated revenues of NT$12.13 billion (US$394.3 million) for August 2018, up about 20% sequentially and 15.8% on year. The flexible PCB supplier's cumulative 2018 revenues through August climbed 26.8% from a year earlier to NT$65.06 billion.

Flexium saw its August revenues increase 14.2% on month to NT$2.72 billion. The company's revenues for the first eight months of 2018 totaled NT$15.52 billion, rising 28.6% from a year ago.

Both Zhen Ding and Flexium are reportedly among the supplies for Apple's upcoming iPhone models slated for launch later this month.

Compeq generated revenues of NT$4.95 billion in August, up 9.4% sequentially. Revenues for the first eight months of 2018 amounted to NT$30.97 billion, down 1.7% on year.

Compeq expressed caution about its performance in 2018, citing a slowdown in the global smartphone market. Pursuing profit growth will be Compeq's main target for 2018, company chairman Wu Chien was quoted in previous reports. The company provides HDI boards, as well as substrate-like PCBs and rigid-flex boards.

Unitech announced August revenues grew 6.4% on month to NT$1.81 billion. The company saw its cumulative 2018 revenues through August increase 21.2% from a year earlier to NT$12.51 billion.

Unitech said previously its growth momentum for 2018 will come mainly from the company's rigid-flex PCB products, which have been applied to handsets, wearables and automotive electronics. Sales of its rigid-flex PCBs are expected to account for 25-30% of company revenues in 2018.