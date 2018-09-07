Shin-Etsu discloses JPY110 billion plan to expand silicone materials capacity

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Shin-Etsu Chemical has announced plans to invest nearly JPY110 billion (US$990.6 million) to expand silicone materials production capacity over the next two to three years.

Shin-Etsu plans to expand production capacity of silicone monomers and various types of silicone fluids, resins and rubber end products at its production bases in Japan and worldwide. "We are receiving a wide variety of requests for our silicone products from many customers around the world," the company said. "In order to meet these customer requests, we are implementing a sequential series of new investments."

The nearly JPY110 billion worth of investment will be implemented in stages over about a period of two and a half years, Shin-Etsu indicated. The planned expansion of its silicone monomer and silicone end products capacity will be proceeded in parallel.

About JPY50 billion will be utilized to expand capacity of intermediate products such as monomers, and another JPY50 billion for silicone end products capacity, Shin-Etsu said. The remaining JPY10 billion will be used for the expansion of other secondary facilities such as infrastructure and shipping.

The expansion of capacity for silicone monomers will be carried out at Shin-Etsu's existing bases in Japan and Thailand, while the company's silicone end products capacity expansion will take place at its existing bases in Japan and six other countries.