Thermaltake teams up with Synnex for Southeast Asia gaming market

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

PC peripheral maker Thermaltake has announced a strategic alliance with retail channel distributor Synnex Technology International to expand into the gaming markets of Southeast Asia including Thailand and Indonesia.

Via Synnex's channels, Thermaltake is looking to provide one-stop PC DIY services and gaming equipment solutions to consumers of the target markets.

Thermaltake has also begun supplying its latest chassis including View 71 TG RGB, Core P5 TG and Core P90 TG as well as gaming keyboards including TT Premium X1 RGB Cherry MX, gaming power supply units and liquid cooling products in Thailand and Indonesia.

For the first seven months of 2018, Thermaltake generated consolidated revenues of NT$2.32 billion (US$74.7 million), rising 16.72% on year and the company expects its performance in the second half to continue rising and will see a double-digit percentage growth in 2018 revenues.

Photo: Digitimes file photo