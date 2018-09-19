Cooling module firms see server demand accelerate

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Cooling module makers including Auras Technology, Chaun-Choung Technology (CCI) and Taisol Electronics have seen demand from the server sector accelerate since the beginning of second-half 2018, as servers are required to use heat pipes for systems adopting Intel's Purley platform, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

The sources pointed out the vapor chamber solution that was used by Intel's previous-generation Grantley server platform is not big enough to completely cover the Purley processors, and therefore many server firms have turned to heat pipes as a solution.

Server players' adoption of the Purley platform is expected to accelerate in the second half with the largest server ODM Inventec looking to raise the platform's shipment share from 50% in the first half of 2018 to 80% by the end of 2018.

CCI was originally the largest supplier of vapor chambers for Grantley-based servers, but the company may lose its leadership with the arrival of the Purley hardware. As heat pipes' technologies are already mature, competition is expected to turn healthy, allowing server players to cut down their costs from the cooling module solutions.

Auras chairman Steve Lin pointed out that Intel's server platforms are currently in a transition. The company had seen significant orders for Grantley CPUs during the second quarter, but starting the third quarter, clients have increased their orders for Purley hardware. Lin expects Purley to achieve a market penetration of over 50% in the third quarter.

Auras is currently a minor supplier of cooling solutions for Grantely servers, but will become a primary supplier in the Purely era and will see significant business growth.

With server and VGA products helping drive the growth, Auras is expected to achieve 15-20% sequential growth in third-quarter revenues, while quarterly gross margin will reach 14-16%.

Meanwhile, Taisol saw the server product line contribute 6-8% of its overall revenues in the first half of 2018, up from only 4-5% in 2017. The company expects the percentage to continue rising in the second half.

Some market watchers pointed out that Auras' clients are mainly server brand vendors including Dell and HPE, while Taisol's clients are white-box server players such as Quanta Computer, Wiwynn, and China-based vendor including Lenovo, Inspur and Sugon.

