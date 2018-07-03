Taiwan solar poly-Si wafer makers reportedly plan to form alliance

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based solar poly-Si wafer makers Green Energy Technology (GET), Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), Gigastorage and Danen Technology plan to form a strategic alliance to cope with shrinking demand, GET president Swean Lin has been cited as saying in a media report.

The alliance plans to reduce production cost by cooperating with steel wire producers to coat diamond particles onto wire to become diamond wire saws for slicing ingots, Lin said, as cited by Economic Daily News. The alliance hopes to decrease the diameter of diamond wire saws from 65-micron to 50-micron.

The Taiwan government encourages adoption of high-efficiency PV modules with a 6% markup in feed-in tariff rate and consequently, more than 80% of modules used are made of mono-Si solar cells, Lin said. However, almost all of solar mono-Si wafers used are imported from China, impacting local poly-Si wafer makers, which together account for about 80% of total solar wafer output in Taiwan, Lin noted.

Meanwhile, China-based diamond wire maker Giga Diamond Materials - Taiwan-based PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials' subsidiary - originally planned to double its production lines to 70 to expand monthly capacity from 130,000km at present to 500,000km, but has decided to temporarily shelve the expansion plan due to unfavorable market conditions, according to the paper.