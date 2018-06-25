SAS solar wafer capacity utilization reportedly drops below 50%

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has seen utilization of solar poly-Si wafer production capacity shrink below 50% mainly due to drastic decrease in demand, Central News Agency has cited company president Doris Hsu as saying.

Demand has dropped sharply since China on June 1, 2018 announced plans to control PV installation for the year, mainly through reductions in feed-in tariffs for distributed PV systems and cancellation of such rates for PV power stations to be completed and on grid after June 30, Hsu explained, as cited by the Taiwan-based news agency.

Considering the demand is unlikely to rebound in second-half 2018, SAS has temporarily shifted part of its manpower to GlobalWafers, its subsidiary that makes semiconductor wafers for six months beginning June, Hsu was cited as indicating.

But she was cited as saying SAS has fully utilized production capacity for high-efficiency solar cells but is cautious about payment terms to avoid default in payment.