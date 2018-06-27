GET expects capacity utilization to rise to 70% in 3Q18

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar poly-Si wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) expects utilization of production capacity to rise from below 50% currently to 70% in the third quarter of 2018, according to company president Swean Lin.

Following China's June 1 announcement of stricter control of PV installation, PV demand and prices in China have drastically fallen, bringing negative impacts on GET, whose capacity utilization has since dropped below 50%, Lin noted.

As low prices will stimulate demand and the impacts of the stricter control will gradually ease, PV demand is expected to rebound in the third quarter, as GET has already seen increasing orders, Lin indicated, adding GET has re-negotiated with polysilicon suppliers to successfully lower procurement cost for the material.

China's control plans have brought short-term negative impacts but are expected to result in long-term positive influence by curbing excessive and disorderly expansion of production capacities as well as reshuffling China's PV industries to eliminate less competitive makers, Lin explained.

The plans will also be indirectly favorable for Taiwan-based PV makers, because feed-in tariff cancellation or reduction could lead to fairer competition between China and Taiwan firms, Lin said.

For 2018 business operation, GET focuses on automating production, reducing diameters of diamond wire used to slice ingots into wafers to increase output and promoting light-weight PV modules, Lin said.

GET will install highly-automated ingot slicing process to reduce labor input by 70% in the second half of 2018, Lin noted.

The diamond wires used to slice mono-Si and poly-Si ingots were 65-micron and 70-micron respectively in 2017 and 60-micron and 65-micron currently, Lin said. As use of thinner diamond wire can slice the same ingot into more wafers, equivalent to decreasing production cost per wafer, GET has obtained government's innovation financial aid and plans to cooperate with Taiwan-based makers to develop thin diamond wire of 50-micron beginning second-half 2018, Lin indicated.

Light-weight PV modules developed and produced by GET have been installed at some industrial parks, and GET will their installation at others, Lin said, adding GET will promote installation of such PV modules along freeways for power generation and sound insulation as well.

GET president Swean Lin

Photo: Digitimes file photo