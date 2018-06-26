MLS leapfrogs Nichia to top of China LED packaging market in 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based LED packaging service provider MLS occupied 8.5% of China's LED packaging market value of CNY65.9 billion (US$9.75 billion) in 2017, surpassing Japan-based Nichia for the first time, according to LEDinside.

Netherlands-based Lumileds Holding ranked third, followed by Germany-based Osram Opto Semiconductors, Taiwan-based Everlight Electronics, China-based Forshan Nationstar Optoelectronics, Taiwan-based Lite-On Technology, and South Korea-based Seoul Semiconductor.

Nichia had relatively high market shares for backlighting, automotive lighting and lighting used in projectors, while Lumileds, Osram Opto and Seoul Semiconductor had large portions of sales coming from automotive lighting.

China's LED packaging market value is forecast to grow to CNY76.8 billion in 2021, consisting of CNY36.3 billion for indoor and outdoor lighting, CNY9.7 billion for automotive exterior and interior lighting, CNY9.8 billion for displays including fine pixel pitch ones, CNY21.0 billion for backlighting and niche-market application such as ultraviolet and infrared devices and horticulture lighting.