Ledvance is growth driver: Q&A with MLS president Lawrence Lin

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based LED packaging service provider MLS expects Germany-based Ledvance - a lamp business which it has acquired from Osram - to become a main growth driver in 2018, during which the company's revenues are expected to grow at least 30%, according to MLS president Lawrence Lin.

During a recent interview by Digitimes, Lin talked about MLS' plans, and the outlook of the company and the LED industry.

Q: In 2017, MLS' on-year growth in revenues (47.9%) was higher than that in net profit (41.2%), and the growth for the second half of the year was lower than that for the first half. Was it the result of fiercer pricing competition in the second half? And what's MLS' plans for 2018?

A: Some of the product lines didn't reach reasonable gross profit levels in second-half 2017 as we had yet to complete the adjustments to our new production capacity. MLS also recognized considerable losses from decreases in product pricing. Therefore, the operating profit grew less than the consolidated revenues in 2017, but the operating margin for second-half 2017 was not much lower than that for the first half.

MLS has obtained approval to issue green bonds worth CNY1.5 billion (US$238 million) in 2018 - so far the only one among China-based LED makers. Since interest rates for green bonds are comparatively low, the issuance will be conducive to MLS' business operation in 2018.

Ledvance's managing director and CEO Jacob Tam has much experience in LED business, having worked with Taiwan-based LED chipmaker Epistar and TSMC Solid State Lighting as well as Samsung Electronics' LED business unit. Under his management, Ledvance is expected to make a profit in 2018.

Q: What is the outlook of the LED industry in 2018?

A: The LED industry will continue to develop not only in 2018 but also over the next 3-5 years mainly due to continued demand from three main application categories: lighting, backlighting and displays. Other types of application, including automotive lighting, security, plant-growth lighting and medical care, also see fast growing demand.

The global average penetration of LED lighting is far below 20% at present, and it's 25-30% in China, over 10% in Europe, and 7-8% in the US. Therefore, there is much room for growth for LED lighting.

However, the production value for LED backlighting is likely to be slowly decreasing due to increasing adoption of OLED panels, especially small- to medium-size applications.

LED penetration in large-size displays is lower than that in lighting currently and LED packaging cost for displays is decreasing. Therefore, demand for LED fine pixel pitch displays can be expected to keep growing.

Overall, the LED industry will continue growing in the next 3-5 years due to increasing demand for lighting and display applications.

Q: What is MLS' plan in 2018 to meet the growing demand?

A: MLS had expanded monthly LED packaging capacity to over 90 billion chips by the end of 2017 and will further expand the capacity by 40-50% in 2018 to become the world's biggest LED packaging service provider.

For LED lighting, MLS had monthly production capacity of 12 million filament light bulbs and shipped 70-80 million units in 2017 - the largest among all China-based makers. A small portion of the output is for sale under MLS' own-brand Forest Lighting and the remaining is for OEM shipments to lighting vendors. As demand for LED filament bulbs in the US market in 2018 is expected to hike 3-5 times - fueled by the scheduled replacement of halogen lamps entirely in 2020 - MLS' monthly capacity for the product line will expand to 20-30 million units in 2018. LED filament bulbs may eventually take up 20-30% of global demand for light bulbs of all types.

For capacity expansion in 2018, MLS has set aside a budget of at least CNY1.0 billion for procuring production equipment, not including factory buildings and related facilities.

Q: As LED prices continued falling in fourth-quarter 2017 and first-quarter 2018, how do you see the LED supply-demand situation in 2018?

A: In fact, LED prices have been falling each quarter. LED chip prices will drop 5% each quarter in 2018, but LED packaging pricing trend may not necessarily see similar falls. And price declines may not necessarily mean decreased profitability, for makers can improve materials or equipment to hike productivity and reduce production cost. In the current LED market, users have more price bargaining chips than suppliers.

Q: What are the strategies for Ledvance's future development?

A: In addition to existing retail sale and wholesale of lighting products, Ledvance will provide total lighting solutions such those for professional scenarios and engineering projects to create higher value for the lighting products.

Ledvance had about 50% of its revenues from LED lighting in 2017 and is expected to see the proportion exceed 50%. Ledvance is expected earn over EUR29 million (US$36 million) in profit in 2018.

Ledvance, in order to streamline operation, will continue closing its factories and restructuring its operations in 2018. With the adjustments, Ledvance can be expected to return by 2020 to its previous levels of outstanding performance.

Q: What are sources of business growth for Ledvance in 2018? Does Ledvance's own-brand positioning conflict with MLS'?

A: Ledvance positions its brand for high-end, commercial and industrial lighting market segments, while MLS' own brand Forest Lighting targets mainly the entry-level and home-use segments. Therefore the two brands do not conflict with each other.

While Osram focused on the US and Europe markets in the past, Ledvance will now focus on large business growth in emerging markets.

The China lighting market value in 2018 is estimated to grow 30-40% on year. As brand concentration is low in the China market with the top-10 brands having a combined market share of less than 10%, Ledvance aims to rank among the leading brands in the near future.

There is large growth potential in India and Ledvance recently won government procurement projects for about four million LED light bulbs there. The India government plans to become the first country to fully adopt LED light bulbs around the world in 2019.

Other emerging markets include Southeast Asia, South Africa, North Africa, Brazil and Argentina.

Q: In the agreement to acquire Ledvance, MLS promises to buy LED chips from Osram Opto Semiconductors each year. Will such procurement happen this year?

A: Osram Opto's production capacity is insufficient currently and its LED chips are mainly for automotive lighting and special lighting. And the company's factory in Malaysia also produces LEDs mainly for such high-end application. MLS keeps contact with Osram Opto and expects to reach some kind of cooperation soon.

Currently, MLS' main LED chip suppliers are Taiwan-based Epistar as well as China-based HC SemiTek and Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology. Since MLS and Huaian Aucksun are shareholders of each other, MLS' orders almost fully occupy Aucksun's production capacity. MLS is likely to add China-based San'an Optoelectronics as a new supplier, for the company offers competitive quotes.

Q: What are your opinions about the mini LED and micro LED technologies?

A: I am conservative about the cost efficiency of using mini LEDs in backlighting. Prices for a 5.5-inch LTPS LCD smartphone panel are about US$10 and the LED package used in a backlighting module costs US$0.40-0.50. If mini LED packages are used in backlighting, the cost will be US$5-7 higher than the conventional ones, based on the use of mini LED chip sizes of 130-200 microns and estimated yield rates for packaging. As a result, the cost for a mini LED-backlit LTPS LCD panel will increase to US$15-20, a level not competitive compared to 5.5-inch OLED panels, whose pricing is dropping along with growing demand.

The only feasible application for mini LEDs is the fine pixel pitch display. But the use of mini LEDs is actually not advantageous over the use of conventional chips, because the latter can be in seamless display at a pitch of 1.0mm when viewing distance is over one meter. MLS is able to package LED chips of 3-4mil (0.001 inch or 0.0254mm) for use in fine pixel pitch displays, with display effects competitive with those for mini LED ones.

As for micro LEDs, it is not about technological bottlenecks. The question is whether there is any need to adopt them.

Q: Can you sum up MLS' goals in 2018 and directions over the next 3-5 years?

A: MLS recorded consolidated revenues of CNY8.169 billion and net profit of CNY669 million for 2017 and Ledvance will be the main source of business growth for MLS in 2018. Ledvance markets own-brand lighting products in 120 countries and areas and will its expand product mix and retail network. Among lighting vendors around the world, only Philips Lighting and Ledvance have retail channels in more than 100 countries. Ledvance's revenues will be incorporated into MLS' consolidated revenues beginning April 2018 and MLS' consolidated revenues for 2018 are expected to reach US$3.7 billion, globally next only to Philips Lighting and Osram.

Over the next 3-5 years, MLS plans to extend packaging to semiconductor chips.

