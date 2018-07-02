Nichia to set up joint venture in China

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Japan-based Nichia will establish a joint venture to produce LED backlighting for smartphones and automotive lighting in southern China in second-half 2018, according to Nichia Taiwan president Dai Zhen-jia.

Nichia will hold an 18% stake in the joint venture, with Nichia' subsidiaries, Taiwan-based optical lens makers and LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Opto Tech to be other shareholders, Dai said. The joint venture will undertake development of optical lenses, IC design and LED packaging, Dai noted. For the joint venture, Nichia is negotiating with potential clients about orders for LED devices used in smartphone backlighting with shipments scheduled for 2019, Dai indicated.

Nichia is setting up a factory in western Japan to produce laser diodes for use in lighting sources of projectors and automotive headlights, with completion scheduled for the end of January 2019. With the new factory, Nichia's laser diode output will more than double the current level and the corresponding annual revenue will rise to JPY50 billion (US$455 million) in 2020.

There has been intense price competition for LED chips and packaging services mainly because China-based makers have been expanding production capacities, and some small- to medium-size makers will be forced out of competition or acquired in 2018, Nichia said. In order to avoid price wars, Nichia focuses on product/technology differentiation via continued R&D. Nichia foresees consolidated revenues of JPY420 billion and net profit of JPY50 billion for 2018, with the former increasing 21% on year. The company expects equipment spending to reach JPY77 billion in 2018, growing 40% on year.

Smartphone-use LCD panels have reached resolution of 4K and TV-use ones are trending toward 8K, signifying that there is still large room for development of LCD display technology, Dai indicated. In comparison, cost for 4K OLED panels is very high and technology is difficult, Dai explained. Nichia plans to offer new LED backlighting for LCD panels to compete with OLED panels in 1-2 years, Dai noted.

According to Nichia optoelectronics CTO Takashi Sakamoto, Nichia began small-volume production of ultra-thin LED devices used in side-view backlighting of smartphones in first-half 2018 and will begin large-volume production in the second half. Such ultra-thin LED devices enable design of all-screen smartphones and the backlit LCD panels are competitive enough with OLED panels in display performance, Sakamoto said.

In addition, Nichia has finished development of mini LED technology and is waiting for testing and certification by potential clients, Sakamoto noted. However, Nichia will not start production for mini LED in 2018 because there are bottlenecks in stable volume production, Sakamoto explained. Nichia is still developing micro LED technology and despite sample products made in laboratories, commercialization is expected to begin four years later, Sakamoto indicated.

Nichia CTO Takashi Sakamoto

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2018