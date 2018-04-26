MLS enters automotive lighting market via Taiwan subsidiary

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The largest China-based LED packaging service provider MLS has entered the LED automotive lighting market segment through its Taiwan subsidiary, MLS Taiwan.

MLS has cooperated Taiwan-based automotive lamp makers Ta Yih Indsutrial and TYC Brother Industrial for supply of LED taillight and direction indicator modules, MLS Taiwan said. Such products are being certified and shipments to the after-market are expected to begin in first-half 2019, MLS Taiwan noted.

While LED penetration of automotive lighting is rising, makers give importance to production cost, especially for after-market sale, MLS Taiwan said. To minimize production cost, MLS will package LEDs at its factory in southern China and assemblye them into automotive lighting modules at another factory in central China, MLS Taiwan noted.

MLS had total monthly capacity of packaging over 90 billion LED chips at the end of 2017 and plans to expand the capacity by 40-50%by year-end 2018.