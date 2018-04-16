China panel makers playing catch-up for foldable displays

Chen Po-chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Competition in the foldable panel segment is expected to heat up soon as a number of China-based flat panel makers have geared up their efforts to develop related products aiming to catch up with their rivals in Korea, according to industry sources.

As indicated by Korea-based ET News, China's major players including BOE Technology, Visionox, Tianma Micro-electronics and EverDisplay Optronics all highlighted prototypes of their foldable displays at the recently concluded China Information Technology Expo 2018 (CITE 2018).

BOE displayed a 7.6-inch foldable OLED panel with a 5R radius of curvature and a resolution of 2,048 by 1,536 pixels (QXGA). When folded, the panel can be used as a handset panel; when unfolded, it can be used as a tablet. The panel can withstand the folding process of up to 100,000 times, the report said.

Visionox highlighted a 7.2-inch folding panel with a 6R radius of curvature that can withstand at least 200,000 folds.

Tianma was showcasing an 5.99-inch foldable display with a resolution of 2,880 by 1,440 pixels (WQHD) and a radius of curvature of 3R, as well as a notch on the screen. When unfolded, the panel can display high-quality images at a 18:9 aspect ratio.

EverDisplay exhibited a 5.5-inch Full HD foldable panel with a 3R radius of curvature. In addition to the foldable panels, the company also showcased an array of curved and rollable panels at the show, demonstrating its strong intention of developing flexible OLED products.