Taiwan IC designers asked to defer shipments of mining chips

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IC design houses have received requests from customers in the cryptocurrency mining sector to defer shipments of mining ASICs amid lackluster replacement demand for mining machines, casting clouds over their business performance for the second quarter of 2018, according to industry sources.

Domestic IC designers closely associated with the global virtual currency mining sector, including Global Unichip, Alchip, Faraday Technology, Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology, AP Memory and Anpec Electronics, have all adjusted downward their revenue growth projections for the second quarter, the sources said.

The sources continued that the growing difficulty in pursuing windfall profits from virtual currency exchanges and the poorer-than-expected performance of the latest-generation mining machines rolled out by China's Bitmain, now the world's largest supplier of mining machines and ASICs, have combined to undermine the replacement demand for the machines by individual players. This in turn has forced Bitmain and other suppliers to ask Taiwan designers of ASICs to delay shipments.

Some Taiwan analog IC designers said that the visibility of orders from concentrated mining farms remains stable in the second quarter, but individual mining players have shown little willingness to purchase new mining machines amid the sharp price declines on virtual currencies.

They said that both mining farms and individual miners are awaiting the rollout of new mining graphic cards with more powerful performances by Nvidia and AMD and the next-generation mining machines by Bitmain. Accordingly, market demand for mining ASICs is expected to turn strong after the new products are available.

Nevertheless, the designers are still upbeat about business prospects for high-performance computing (HPC) chips applicable to AI (artificial intelligence), cloud services, and big data, in addition to virtual currency applications.