China electronics makers expect 10% revenue growth via tech innovations

Max Wang, Hong Kong; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Despite escalating trade tensions between China and the US, many China exhibitors at the 2018 Global Sources Consumer Electronics in Hong Kong are optimistic that their revenues for 2018 will expand by at least 10% on year thanks to the incorporation of innovative technologies into their new products and the ensuing higher ASP (average selling prices) and strong demand from emerging markets.

China makers, forming the bulk of the exhibitors at the recently-concluded show, had a dominant presence in such exhibits as PC peripherals, drones, mobility scooters, charging devices, and mobile power supplies. They also demonstrated stronger prowess than a year earlier in automotive electronics applications such as in-vehicle video and audio systems and traffic control systems, as well as smart living applications including electronic locks and household IoT (Internet of Things ) devices.

While leading China smartphone vendors Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomi have significantly strengthened their market positions, many smaller China makers of tablets and mobile phones have shifted focus to 2-in-1 notebooks and the quality stability and price-performance ratios of their notebooks have improved significantly with increased support from Microsoft and Intel, giving them a better position to explore market demand in 2018.

With the advent of the IoT era, telecom operators have been establishing IoT networks, greatly spurring the development of smart home, smart living and smart vehicle sectors. Revolutionary smart household IoT devices can be expected to hit the market in 2-3 years.

Statistics show that the China market saw sales of some 47 million LCD TVs in 2017, with high-end models rolled out by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics well received among China consumers thanks to the sets' attractive appearances and functions. To counter, China TV makers will have to step up achieving product differentiations by taking advantages of new technologies associated with digitalization, network, content and hardware, according to market observers.