AI, IoT, smart living highlighted at 2018 Global Sources Electronics

Max Wang, Hong Kong; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

The annual Global Sources Electronics Show kicked off its spring edition of 2018 on April 11 at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, with over 6,600 booths housing more than 100,000 exhibit items covering a full range of the latest consumer and mobile electronics products highlighting AI (artificial intelligence) application trends, according to show organizer Global Sources.

The spring edition comprises two phases - consumer electronics and mobile electronics - with the former running April 11-14 and the latter April 18-21. The consumer electronics fair features 3,800 booths of home electronics, gaming, smart living devices, computers and peripherals, automotive electronics, mobility scooters, drones, electric scooters, while the mobile electronics show will feature 2,800 booths displaying latest mobile devices, mobile AR/VR, wearables and mobile accessories. The exhibitors come from China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, France, India and Australia, among others, said the organizer.

Among major highlights at the ongoing consumer electronics show is the Startup Launchpad, with 300 startups from 14 countries showcasing their latest innovations in the fields of IoT (Internet of Things), AI, wearable devices, smart home, robots, 3D printing, and more.

Tommy Wong, president of Global Sources Electronics Group, disclosed that in line with the rapid AI development, the consumer electronics fair has inaugurated an AI Experience Zone this year, demonstrating applications of AI-enabled mobile phones, ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), voice control equipment, and robots.

Wong continued to stress that the new-generation electronics components zone can provide one-stop shopping services for trade visitors sourcing the latest automotive electronics, drones, robots, medical care instruments, industrial control systems, smart security devices and wearables.

He said the ever-expanding exhibition scale of the Global Sources Electronics Show has attracted many leading companies to attend the fair, with heavyweight exhibitors this year including Cisco, Dell, Foxconn, Huawei, Intel, NXP and Yamaha. He estimated the number of visitors to surge 12% on year to 65,000.

Tommy Wong, president of Global Sources Electronics Group

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, April 2018