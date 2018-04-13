Greatek enjoys robust demand for auto MCUs

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based logic IC packaging firm Greatek Electronics, an affiliate of Powertech Technology (PTI), has seen orders for MCUs ramp up from its IDM clients while enjoying strong demand for cryptocurrency mining chips, according to industry sources,

MCU demand for IoT and automotive electronics applications has been rising substantially, benefiting related backend houses such as Greatek, which has cut into the supply chains of Japan- and US-based IDM vendors, the sources said.

Greatek's production utilization rate has already exceeded 90%, the sources indicated. The backend firm has obtained orders for automotive MCUs from several US-based chip vendors, with one customer requiring as many as 5-10 million chips packaged per month, the sources said.

Greatek has also grabbed orders for MCUs from another US client set to enter volume production for its new offering in the third quarter, the sources continued. Orders from the US have boosted Greatek's non-Taiwan customers to 32-35% as a proportion of company revenues.

In addition, Greatek has enjoyed robust orders for cryptocurrency mining chips which will buoy further the company's sales performance in 2018, the sources said.

Greatek has reported March revenues of NT$1.1 billion (US$37.6 million), up 27.4% on month. Revenues totaled NT$3.05 billion for the first quarter of 2018, rising 10.6% on year.