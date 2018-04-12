EPTech begins EV pilot production

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based electric vehicle (EV) maker Electric Power Technology (EPTech) has recently begun pilot production for its new EV in China.

EPTech also recently shipped two Level 2 automatic-driving small cars back to Taiwan from its China plant to undergo function adjustment for trial runs by the end of May.

The EV is scheduled to begin mass production at the end of 2019 with most large-size components to be imported from Japan, while some parts will be supplied by its subsidiary acquired in 2017. The company has adopted semi-automated production for the pilot production in order to make adjustments to components, but will turn to full automation to increase output when mass production starts.

To meet the China government's EV standard, EPTech will acquire from China suppliers batteries that has a capacity of 125kWh, a maximum power of 430Kw, a maximum 650km of driving distance per charge.

Because of the China government's decision to temporarily stop issuing the license for EV manufacturing in June 2017, the company's mass production scheduled has been delayed. However, with the assistance from the local government of Ganzhou, where its manufacturing plant is located, EPTech reportedly has submitted a production application recently and its case will be treated as a special project.

Photo: Company