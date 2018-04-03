EV battery demand to rise to 190GWh in 2021, estimates Digitimes Research

Carlos Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Along with fast growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and PHEVs (plug-in hybrid EVs), global demand for EV batteries rose from 28GWh in 2015 to 80GWh in 2017 and will increase to 140GWh in 2019 and 190GWh in 2021, Digitimes Research estimates.

Sales of EVs have surpassed those of PHEVs in the US, Europe and China. Mainstream battery storage capacity per vehicle in the US in 2019 will be at least 75kWh, and in the Europe and China will exceed 50kWh.

Panasonic, LG Chem and Samsung SDI are the global top-3 EV battery suppliers.