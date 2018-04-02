Electric Power Tech developing driverless cars

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Electric Power Technology (EPTECH), dedicated to manufacturing electric cars and medical devices, is actively developing autonomous driving technology, and it has shipped two Level 2 automatic-driving small cars back to Taiwan from its China plant to undergo function adjustment for trial runs by the end of May.

FC Hsieh, company vice president, said that EPTECH has completed talks with domestic makers of auto lenses and radar sensing systems over cooperative production of the devices for its in-house developed autonomous cars. The cars, adopting the firm's own cruise control systems and Nvidia's AI platform, can initially achieve Level 2 automation and will gradually advance to Level 4 fully automated driving stage.

Hsieh said that Taiwan automakers can compete well in the development of autonomous driving technologies with their foreign counterparts, but the government has yet to work out clear policies governing autonomous driving.

He continued that his company will apply its in-house developed ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) to its re-invested Thunder Power-branded electric cars, and will also sell the systems to makers of traditional oil-fueled cars.