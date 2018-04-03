Foxconn cloud platform to transform SMEs

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) chairman Terry Guo has pointed out that his company will open its cloud computing platform to small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), transforming their businesses with the help of smart industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Guo, delivering a keynote speech at a conference in China, noted that Foxconn will partner with SMEs in the country's Guangdong province and help turn the province into an industrial IoT (IIoT) innovation center.

Foxconn is planning to establish a high-performance industrial cloud system to attract enterprises to Guangdong and form an industrial hub. The company will also build robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) research centers.

Foxconn is aggressive about its IIoT platform

Photo: Digitimes file photo