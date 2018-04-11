IT + CE
Foxconn posts revenue growth for March
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES
Wednesday 11 April 2018

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$349.15 billion (US$11.95 billion) for March 2018 representing increases of 25.7% sequentially and 2.2% on year. The company's consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were NT$1.02 trillion, up 5.22% on year.

Compared to February, Foxconn's communication business unit had the strongest performance in March, followed by computing and consumer electronics segments. However, compared to March 2017, the computing segment was the best performing business, followed by the communication and the consumer electronics segment.

Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2017 - Mar 2018 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Mar-18

349,155

25.7%

2.2%

1,027,577

5.2%

Feb-18

277,815

(30.7%)

(4.1%)

678,422

6.9%

Jan-18

400,607

(40.7%)

16%

400,607

16%

Dec-17

675,141

18.5%

50.2%

4,707,465

8%

Nov-17

569,600

17.3%

18.5%

4,032,324

3.2%

Oct-17

485,458

7.6%

2.9%

3,462,724

1.1%

Sep-17

451,040

42.4%

(3.7%)

2,977,266

0.8%

Aug-17

316,793

0.6%

1.3%

2,526,226

1.6%

Jul-17

315,057

(0%)

7.5%

2,209,433

1.6%

Jun-17

315,140

12.6%

3.3%

1,894,375

0.7%

May-17

279,846

(13.3%)

(5.3%)

1,579,236

0.2%

Apr-17

322,788

(5.5%)

0.1%

1,299,390

1.5%

Mar-17

341,690

18%

0.6%

976,602

2%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018

© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.