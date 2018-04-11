Foxconn posts revenue growth for March

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$349.15 billion (US$11.95 billion) for March 2018 representing increases of 25.7% sequentially and 2.2% on year. The company's consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were NT$1.02 trillion, up 5.22% on year.

Compared to February, Foxconn's communication business unit had the strongest performance in March, followed by computing and consumer electronics segments. However, compared to March 2017, the computing segment was the best performing business, followed by the communication and the consumer electronics segment.

Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2017 - Mar 2018 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-18 349,155 25.7% 2.2% 1,027,577 5.2% Feb-18 277,815 (30.7%) (4.1%) 678,422 6.9% Jan-18 400,607 (40.7%) 16% 400,607 16% Dec-17 675,141 18.5% 50.2% 4,707,465 8% Nov-17 569,600 17.3% 18.5% 4,032,324 3.2% Oct-17 485,458 7.6% 2.9% 3,462,724 1.1% Sep-17 451,040 42.4% (3.7%) 2,977,266 0.8% Aug-17 316,793 0.6% 1.3% 2,526,226 1.6% Jul-17 315,057 (0%) 7.5% 2,209,433 1.6% Jun-17 315,140 12.6% 3.3% 1,894,375 0.7% May-17 279,846 (13.3%) (5.3%) 1,579,236 0.2% Apr-17 322,788 (5.5%) 0.1% 1,299,390 1.5% Mar-17 341,690 18% 0.6% 976,602 2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018