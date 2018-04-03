Two minor China panel makers to see shipments double in 2018

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

China-based flat panel makers Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics and Nanjing CEC-Panda LCD Technology are expected to see their annual shipments of LCD TV panels soar to break the level of 10 million pieces each in 2018 partly to meet growing demand for smaller-size TV panels in emerging markets, according to industry sources.

The sources said that HKC will continue ramping up the monthly capacity at its 8.6G plant to 70,000 glass substrates by the end of 2018. The company now delivers monthly shipments of 800,000 32-inch TV panels, and such shipments may decline to 700,000 to allow some capacity for rolling out 23.6-inch TV panels starting in the second quarter for sales in emerging countries' procurement markets.

As its current capacity is mostly dedicated to smaller TV panels and new capacity will be available soon, HKC expects its 2018 shipments to almost double to 11-12 million pieces from six million in 2017.

In 2018, CEC-Panda will have two new plants start official runs, with the 8.6G fab at Xianyang, Shaanxi Province set for volume production in late March, followed by 8.6G Plus plant in Chengdu, Sichuan Province in May. This, coupled with the capacity at its Nanjing plant, will sharply boost the firm's annual shipments also to 11-12 million pieces in 2018 from around seven million in 2017.

The two new 8.6G fabs will mainly turn out 50-inch and 58-inch panels, but CEC-Panda may adjust the product portfolios to include smaller panels to secure better profits, as quotes for mainstream 50-inch panels are affected by lackluster TV sales. This may affect the firm's shipment figures for the year.

By contrast, two leading China makers focusing more on the development of large-size panels have not projected significant shipment increases for 2018. BOE Technology, for instance, estimates its LCD TV panel shipments at 45-46 million pieces for the year, compared to 44 million in 2017. This is despite its 10.5G fab just starting volume production in Hefei and its 8.5G plant in Fuzhou undergoing capacity expansion. Meanwhile, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) expects its TV panel shipments to stay at roughly the same level of 38 million pieces as recorded in 2017.