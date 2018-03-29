ALi posts another year of losses

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

IC design house ALi, which specializes in set-top box (STB) chipset solutions, saw its net loss improve to NT$1.60 (US$0.06) per share in 2017 from NT$1.95 in 2016.

ALi reported consolidated revenues decreased 6% on year to NT$3.19 billion in 2017, with gross margin falling 8pp from a year ago to 29%. The company generated net loss of NT$469 million in 2017, which marked the third consecutive year of losses.

ALi will remain focused on exploring new orders from pay-TV operators in emerging countries, according to company CEO Daniel Huang.

In 2017, there were challenges facing the company such as memory chip shortages, and rising prices of memory chips and passive components, said Huang. Unfavorable macroeconomic factors also had an adverse impact on the overall STB market during the year.

ALi will continue to expand its business in the emerging pay-TV markets in 2018, Huang indicated. The company saw sales generated from the pay-TV operator segment reach 40-45% as a proportion of company revenues in 2017.