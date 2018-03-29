Toshiba discloses more investment in new 3D flash fab

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Toshiba has approved Toshiba Memory's proposed investment in production equipment for Fab 6 at its Yokkaichi operations in Mie (Japan), where Toshiba Memory will be making 3D flash memory chips.

Toshiba Memory will invest about JPY140 billion (US$1.31 billion) as a third investment in Fab 6 for the installation of additional manufacturing equipment including deposition and etching equipment, Toshiba said. Fab 6 is being constructed to boost the output of Toshiba Memory's 96-layer 3D flash products.

Toshiba Memory has seen robust 3D flash demand for enterprise SSDs for data centers and servers, Toshiba indicated. The Fab 6 is looking to satisfy the growing demand in 2018 and beyond.

Toshiba disclosed in November 2017 the company had raised its memory capex for the company's fiscal year 2017 to JPY600 billion from JPY400 billion. The latest investment plan for Fab 6 is included in the revised capex.

In addition, Toshiba reiterated the company intends to close the sale of all shares of Toshiba Memory to Pangea, a special purpose acquisition vehicle created by a group of investors led by Bain Capital, as soon as possible.