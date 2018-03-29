Microsoft mulls raising license fees for Windows OS

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Microsoft reportedly is mulling adjusting its current Windows licensing plan and is expected to charge more fees on models with higher-end specifications. The move is expected to put further pressure on notebook makers, which currently faces rising component costs, according to industry sources.

However, Microsoft has not confirmed the news.

The sources pointed out that Microsoft revised its licensing plan in 2017 and has set the fees based on notebooks' CPU grades. But for the adjustment in 2018, Microsoft is planning to include key components such as panel and memory as judgment factors for the new pricing, the sources said.

The new licensing fees are expected to be implemented after the second quarter, the sources noted.

Photo: Digitimes file photo