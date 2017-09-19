Touch Taiwan 2017: AUO to present 8K4K bezel-less TV display

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) will showcase at Touch Taiwan 2017 its 85-inch 8K4K (7680 x 4320), and 65-inch and 75-inch UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) bezel-less ALCD (advanced LCD) TV displays.

Enhanced ALCD technology

AUO is presenting an enhanced version of ALCD technology. Through a comprehensive HDR (high dynamic range) design, a ALCD display can achieve as high as 2000-nit brightness with higher contrast, according to the panel maker. Its low reflective quality helps to deliver high HDR image quality even in daylight. By adopting cadmium-free quantum dots with high color saturation, the display can reveal rich and detailed color depth, with a wide color gamut exceeding NTSC 110% in all environments, boasting an overall higher image quality than OLED TV. AUO applies its internally-developed GOA (gate on array) technology to lower the number of display driver ICs and expand the display viewing area. The 85-inch 8K4K bezel-less ALCD TV display features 120Hz high refresh rate.

High-end gaming monitor panels

AUO has devoted to the development of gaming displays for many years. AUO has partnered with Nvidia to develop the Nvidia G-SYNC HDR technology. By applying the advanced HDR technology, more contrast in games with dark scenes can be accentuated, along with more clarity and richer details against both bright and dark backgrounds, according to AUO. In addition, quantum dot wide color gamut technology has been adopted. AUO said it is the world's first to present 27-inch gaming monitor panels combining 144Hz refresh rate and UHD 4K ultra high resolution, applying advanced HDR technology and Adobe RGB 99% high color saturation. AUO's 35-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) gaming monitor panel possesses refresh rate as high as 200Hz and advanced HDR technology, and sports a curved design with 21:9 ultra wide aspect ratio to deliver an immersive, lightning-fast gaming experience.

In terms of professional monitor displays, AUO presents 32-inch UHD 4K HDR monitor panel capable of supporting the HDR10 standard and professional grade Adobe RGB 99% high color saturation.

All-round PID total solutions

AUO will also showcase its public information display (PID) applications with features such as ultra large size, high resolution, high brightness, wide color gamut, extreme narrow bezel, dual side, and stretched type. Depending on their specific promotional needs and installation environments, AUO offers customized total solutions covering hardware and software integration and after-sales service for PIDs.

AUO has introduced an 85-inch UHD 4K signage for the outdoors, equipped with 2500-nit ultra brightness and capability to operate for long periods of time. The signage content is still vivid under the sunlight, suitable for outdoor bus stops and standalone billboards at boutique stores, according to AUO. The 55-inch full HD extreme narrow bezel video wall display adopts the extreme narrow bezel technology that enables the adjoining bezel to be only 1.8mm wide when the displays are assembled together. Each of the 55-inch panels could be assembled flexibly in irregular shapes depending on the space available. A series of stretched type public information displays from 28.6- to 42-inch will also be demonstrated, exhibiting high resolution, high brightness and high reliability, and could be installed in semi-outdoor areas as traffic information displays to provide real time information and advertisement for passengers, display wide format advertisements in retail stores, or built into smart shelves with sensors in retail stores to show merchandize information.