AUO, HannStar Display positive about outlook for 2H17
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

Flat panel makers AU Optronics (AUO) and HannStar Display both are positive about the business prospects for the second half of 2017, driven by traditional peak-season effects as well as steady supply and demand.

AUO is set to announce its second-quarter performance on an investors conference on July 26. Industry watchers expect the company to report a net profit close to NT$10 billion for the quarter, compared to NT$9.48 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

AUO posted consolidated revenues of NT$28.57 billion (US$934.32 million) for June, up 1.8% on month and 4% on year. Second-quarter revenues were NT$84.41 billion, down 4.7% on quarter but up 5.4% on year.

In June, AUO's large-size panel shipments declined 1.3% on month to 9.03 million units, while small- and medium-size panel shipments edged up 3.1% to 13.15 million units.

For the second quarter, AUO's large-size panel shipments totaled 26.84 million units, down 1.4% on quarter and 5.7% on year, which met company expectations. Shipments of small- and medium-size panels reached 38.65 million units, which were higher than the company's guidance and represented an increase of 6.1% on quarter although a drop of 9.1% on year.

Meanwhile, HannStar saw its consolidated revenues fall 1.3% sequentially but rise 15.3% on year to NT$1.605 billion in June. For the second quarter, HannStar recorded revenues of NT$4.71 billion, decreasing 24.57% on quarter but up 17% on year.

HannStar's large-size panel shipments declined 44.1% sequentially to 167,000 units in June, while those of small- and medium-size panels were up 10.4% on month to 33.36 million units.

HannStar will begin volume production of 18:9 all-screen panels for smartphones in July, which will ramp up revenues for the second half of the year.

