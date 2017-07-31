Taipei, Monday, July 31, 2017 18:03 (GMT+8)
AUO subsidiary to set up rooftop PV systems in CTSP
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

TronGen Power, a subsidary of AU Optronics (AUO), will set up a rooftop PV system with installation capacity of 1.5MWp on a factory building belonging to Corning Taiwan and another with 0.68MWp on a factory owned by Taiwan Nitto Optical in the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), with completion and on-grid scheduled for the end of November 2017, according to CTSP administration.

TronGen Power completed a rooftop PV system with installation capacity of 1.5MWp on factory buildings of Hota Industrial Mfg. and affiliated Kao Fong Machinery in the CTSP in April 2017.

In addition, BenQ Solar, another AUO PV subsidiary, has established a rooftop PV system with installation capacity of 21MWp on AUO's factory buildings in CTSP, and two stations with total installation capacity of 3.35MWp at two water reservoirs in CTSP.

A rooftop PV system established at a water distribution reservoir

Photo: CTSP administration

