AUO July revenues up 5% on year

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Taiwan-based LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its unaudited consolidated revenues for July 2017 came to NT$28.18 billion (US$933.25 million), down by 1.4% on month but up by 5.0% on year.

Shipments of large-sized (10-inch and above) panels for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications exceeded 8.83 million units in July 2017, down by 2.2% from the previous month, said AUO.

Its small- to medium-size panel shipments reached about 15.29 million units, up by 16.3% on month, according to the company.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jun-17 28,573 1.8% 4% 172,969 14.4% May-17 28,063 1% 4.7% 144,396 16.7% Apr-17 27,776 (10.6%) 7.6% 116,333 20% Mar-17 31,052 6.6% 18.2% 88,557 24.5% Feb-17 29,136 2.7% 41.6% 57,505 28.2% Jan-17 28,369 (9%) 16.8% 28,369 16.8% Dec-16 31,162 3% 21% 329,089 (8.7%) Nov-16 30,242 (0.7%) 6.2% 297,927 (11%) Oct-16 30,442 0.7% 4.3% 267,685 (12.6%) Sep-16 30,223 4.4% (3.8%) 237,243 (14.3%) Aug-16 28,954 7.9% (5.1%) 207,021 (15.7%) Jul-16 26,841 (2.3%) (2%) 178,067 (17.2%) Jun-16 27,482 2.6% (10.1%) 151,226 (19.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017