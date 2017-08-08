AUO July revenues up 5% on year

Taiwan-based LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its unaudited consolidated revenues for July 2017 came to NT$28.18 billion (US$933.25 million), down by 1.4% on month but up by 5.0% on year.
Shipments of large-sized (10-inch and above) panels for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications exceeded 8.83 million units in July 2017, down by 2.2% from the previous month, said AUO.
Its small- to medium-size panel shipments reached about 15.29 million units, up by 16.3% on month, according to the company.
AUO: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jun-17
|
28,573
|
1.8%
|
4%
|
172,969
|
14.4%
May-17
|
28,063
|
1%
|
4.7%
|
144,396
|
16.7%
Apr-17
|
27,776
|
(10.6%)
|
7.6%
|
116,333
|
20%
Mar-17
|
31,052
|
6.6%
|
18.2%
|
88,557
|
24.5%
Feb-17
|
29,136
|
2.7%
|
41.6%
|
57,505
|
28.2%
Jan-17
|
28,369
|
(9%)
|
16.8%
|
28,369
|
16.8%
Dec-16
|
31,162
|
3%
|
21%
|
329,089
|
(8.7%)
Nov-16
|
30,242
|
(0.7%)
|
6.2%
|
297,927
|
(11%)
Oct-16
|
30,442
|
0.7%
|
4.3%
|
267,685
|
(12.6%)
Sep-16
|
30,223
|
4.4%
|
(3.8%)
|
237,243
|
(14.3%)
Aug-16
|
28,954
|
7.9%
|
(5.1%)
|
207,021
|
(15.7%)
Jul-16
|
26,841
|
(2.3%)
|
(2%)
|
178,067
|
(17.2%)
Jun-16
|
27,482
|
2.6%
|
(10.1%)
|
151,226
|
(19.4%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017