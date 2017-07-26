Taipei, Friday, July 28, 2017 01:01 (GMT+8)
Global TV panel shipments stagnant in 1H17, says firm
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

Global shipments of LCD TV panels totaled 123.35 million units in the first half of 2017, down 0.1% from a year earlier, according to WitsView.

Meanwhile, the average size of TV panels reached 44.7 inches in the first half of 2017, up by 1.7 inches from a year ago.

LG Display ranked as the top vendor of TV panels in the first half although the vendor saw its shipments dipped 1.1% on year to 25.28 million units. However, due to increased demand for large-size panels, LG Display saw its TV panel shipments increased 5.7% in terms of panel area during the six-month period.

Innolux jumped to the second place with shipments totaling 20.23 million units, up 2.2% on year.

BOE Technology shipped 19.5 million units in the first half to take the third place. Its shipments represented a decline of 13.1% on year for the period.

Samsung Display saw its shipments decline 14% to 18.41 million units during the January-June period due to the closure of its L7-1 panel plant, WitsView indicated.

During the period, TV panel shipments from China Star Optoelectronics (CSOT) rose 22.2% to 18.17 million units, while those from AU Optronics (AUO) grew 2.2% to 13.28 million units, said WitsView.

