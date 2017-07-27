AUO not pessimistic about business outlook for 2H17

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Although the TV market encountered a round of turbulence recently and the downward spiral of panel prices is exacerbating, the prospects of the panel industry for the second half of 2017 are not pessimistic as the third quarter is traditionally a peak season and the end-market demand still remains, according to AU Optronics (AUO) chairman Paul Peng

Demand for high-end and large-sized panels for TV, IT and business applications was high in the second quarter, allowing AUO to operate at full capacity with satisfactory results, Peng said. AUO posted net profits of NT$9.83 billion (US$323.65 million) or NT$1.02 per share in the second quarter.

For the third quarter, AUO expects shipments of its large-sized panels to remain flat or edge higher as compared to the previous quarter with their ASP staying flat or dipping slightly, while shipments of small- to medium-sized panels will also remain flat.

Meanwhile, the company's capacity utilization rate will continue staying at a high level in the third quarter, Peng added.

As the industry moves into the traditional peak season in the third quarter, the recent downward adjustment in the pricing of TV panels will soon be reflected on promotion campaigns in the end market, which will stir up demand, Peng added.

AUO's capital spending totaled NT$18.2 billion in the first half of 2017 and will reach NT$55 billion by year-end, the company said.

