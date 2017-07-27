Taipei, Friday, July 28, 2017 01:00 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
33°C
AUO not pessimistic about business outlook for 2H17
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Although the TV market encountered a round of turbulence recently and the downward spiral of panel prices is exacerbating, the prospects of the panel industry for the second half of 2017 are not pessimistic as the third quarter is traditionally a peak season and the end-market demand still remains, according to AU Optronics (AUO) chairman Paul Peng

Demand for high-end and large-sized panels for TV, IT and business applications was high in the second quarter, allowing AUO to operate at full capacity with satisfactory results, Peng said. AUO posted net profits of NT$9.83 billion (US$323.65 million) or NT$1.02 per share in the second quarter.

For the third quarter, AUO expects shipments of its large-sized panels to remain flat or edge higher as compared to the previous quarter with their ASP staying flat or dipping slightly, while shipments of small- to medium-sized panels will also remain flat.

Meanwhile, the company's capacity utilization rate will continue staying at a high level in the third quarter, Peng added.

As the industry moves into the traditional peak season in the third quarter, the recent downward adjustment in the pricing of TV panels will soon be reflected on promotion campaigns in the end market, which will stir up demand, Peng added.

AUO's capital spending totaled NT$18.2 billion in the first half of 2017 and will reach NT$55 billion by year-end, the company said.

AUO chairman Paul Peng

AUO chairman Paul Peng (front) and president Michael Tsai
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: AUO Taiwan LCD panel

Companies: AU Optronics

Realtime news

  • Samsung forms e-sport team for Taiwan gaming market

    IT + CE | 1h 56min ago

  • Winbond to spend NT$6.28 billion on equipment

    Bits + chips | 2h 1min ago

  • Catcher starts operation at new plant

    IT + CE | 3h 32min ago

  • Samsung chip biz drives overall profit growth in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 3h 47min ago

  • Driverless electric bus EZ10 to be on trial in Taipei City

    IT + CE | 3h 55min ago

  • Graphics card shortages ease as cryptocurrency mining fad subsides

    IT + CE | 4h 40min ago

  • Smartphone shipments in China fall in 2Q17, says Canalys

    Mobile + telecom | 4h 50min ago

  • PAT to cooperate with IBM Taiwan for new cloud system

    Before Going to Press | 3h 6min ago

  • China market: HTC to roll out standalone VR headset

    Before Going to Press | 3h 28min ago

  • BLU supplier Coretronic optimistic about 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 28min ago

  • Samsung forms e-sport team for Taiwan gaming market

    Before Going to Press | 3h 29min ago

  • eMemory announces validation of on-chip security IP on UMC advanced nodes

    Before Going to Press | 3h 37min ago

  • Demand for high-speed transmissions surges

    Before Going to Press | 5h 18min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link